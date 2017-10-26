Public testimony directs anger at crime law

Many Alaskans are calling for the repeal of last year’s criminal justice overhaul. Others want the law to be given more time.

The Legislature is trying to follow a middle path, which may leave many dissatisfied.

Alaskans disturbed about rising crime are focusing their anger on a law passed more than a year ago, Senate Bill 91. The law was the subject of intense testimony Tuesday night.

Sherry Miller from Eagle River said she’s concerned the law will repeatedly require her family to confront David Joseph Thomas, the man who killed her daughter, Linda Bower, three years ago.

“If he is denied parole, this murderer gets an automatic parole hearing every two years until granted,” Miller said. “This means that me and my family have to endure this monster – and horror of her murder – every two years until parole is granted.”

Most people who spoke during more than three hours Tuesday night expressed concern during public testimony about SB 91.

Anchorage resident Leonard Martens said his cousin Gregory Gill was killed in September by a man who had committed earlier offenses.

Martens said these offenses should have led to tougher penalties than the new law allows.

“I urge you to repeal SB 91 and take SB 54 off the table until we can put facilities in place to do the treatment and the rehabilitation,” Martens said. “You got the cart ahead of the horse on this, guys.”

But while lawmakers are looking to make changes to SB 91, they’re unlikely to support the repeal of the law.

Instead, the debate is focusing on Senate Bill 54, a measure that would make limited changes to the law.

It would increase the penalties for those who commit class C felonies and petty thefts, as well as those who violate the conditions of release.

Some members of the public are cautioning lawmakers against acting too quickly to reverse SB 91. They said the reductions in jail time under the law are providing savings that will fund treatment and other services for offenders. They said these services will reduce the number of repeat offenders.

Ketchikan resident Christine Furey said she has struggled with addiction, and that substance abuse led to the early deaths of her sister and her best friend. She doesn’t want to see the law repealed.

“It’s like you guys are dangling a way out in front of our faces just to rip it away without giving us a chance, without giving the people who have supported these bills a chance,” Furey said.

And police chiefs who spoke during the hearing supported passing SB 54.

Soldotna Police Chief Peter Mlynarik said the Legislature should take several steps to support police. He said it should begin by passing SB54 and increasing funding for public safety. Then it should take more actions.

“Fulfill the promises of SB 91, so fund drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs,” Mlynarik said. “Place statutory limitation on releasing repeat offenders on their own recognizance. Restore the bail schedule. And enable courts to sanction those who pays fines and restitution.”

The House Judiciary Committee debated amendments to Senate Bill 54 today.