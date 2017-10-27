Alaska’s role in a commercial space industry

This week we’re hearing about Alaska’s role in the commercial space industry. During this joint event, co-hosted by Commonwealth North and the Alaska World Affairs Council, we welcome Etienne Schneider, Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Defense and Interior Security. The government of Luxembourg has launched an initiative (SpaceResources.lu) to attract “new space” tech companies to Luxembourg. This initiative includes leveraging Luxembourg’s existing space industry, financial center, and university and public research centers, with international partners. The Deputy Prime Minister was visiting Alaska to learn more about Alaska’s capabilities in the space sector and to engage with Alaskans to explore possibilities of cooperation in space activity.

In the second half of the program we’ll hear from Dr. Pete Worden former Director of NASA’s Ames Research Center and retired USAF Brigadier General, to discuss the rapidly growing commercial space industry and Alaska’s potential role.

 

GUESTS: 

  • Etienne Schneider, Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Defense and Interior Security
  • Dr. Pete Worden, former Director of NASA’s Ames Research Center and retired USAF Brigadier General

Moderator:

  • Mead Treadwell, former Lt. Governor for Alaska

HOSTS: 

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, August 22, 2017 at the Petroleum Club of Anchorage.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 31, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

