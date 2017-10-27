Filling statewide housing gaps

Alaska has a housing shortage, and it’s hard for many of the state’s most vulnerable residents to find secure, stable places to live. Different organizations around Alaska are coming together to try to fill the gap, but it’s going to require new types of collaboration.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

Want to learn more about housing in Alaska? Check out Alaska Public Media’s Solutions Desk.