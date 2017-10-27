Medicare Quality Improvement Program

On this program we discuss the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Program for Alaska. These programs help Medicare beneficiaries exercise their right to high-quality health care. They manage all beneficiary complaints and quality of care reviews to ensure consistency in the review process while taking into consideration local factors important to beneficiaries and their families. They also handle cases in which beneficiaries want to appeal a health care provider’s decision to discharge them from the hospital or discontinue other types of services.
- Jennifer Bitterman, communications director for Livanta, the company responsible for Medicare’s Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC – QIO) program in Alaska and a number of other states.
LINKS:
- The home page for Livanta, the company responsible for Medicare’s Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC – QIO) program in Alaska
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website on Quality Improvement Organizations
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, October 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, October 30, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: