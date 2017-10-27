Ocean threats, a conversation with two authors

Dramatic changes have happened in the ocean in southcentral Alaska in the last few years. What’s causing them? On this next Outdoor Explorer, we hear from two authors who have done studies and written on the impact of climate change on the marine environment, from increasing acidity to rising sea waters. We’ll look at the drivers of these changes, their impacts, and the challenge of communicating them in a way that will connect with Americans and lead to solutions.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Nancy Lord , author of pH

, author of pH Jeff Goodell, author of The Water Will Come

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 2, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 9, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: