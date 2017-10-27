Tragedy Next Season… Comedy tonight! Anchorage Opera presents Don Pasquale

Anchorage Opera is opening its season with the comic opera Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti with lyrics by Giovanni Ruffini and Donizetti, a story that’s full of love, disguise, trickery and a lot of fun. Join Philip Cokorinos, who plays the title character, David Lefkowich (Stage Director) and AO’s General Director Reed Smith this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Don Pasquale runs November 3-5 in the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Philip Cokorinos “Don Pasquale”

“Don Pasquale” David Lefkowich , Stage Director

, Stage Director Reed Smith, General Director

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, October 27 at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

