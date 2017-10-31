Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Alaska sues OxyContin maker, alleging deception

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

With thousands of alleged violations, the total damages would be more than $50 million.

Walker administration announces new climate strategy

Racgel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

After months of hinting that a new climate change policy was in the works, Governor Bill Walker, this morning, signed an administrative order setting out a new state climate strategy and creating a task force to recommend specific actions.

One Arctic species is listed, one isn’t. Did politics play a role?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Two of the Arctic’s most iconic animals face challenges with retreating sea ice. The Bush administration listed the polar bear under the Endangered Species Act in 2008. But recently, the Pacific walrus was denied the same protections under President Trump. Critics have called it a political decision.

Nome’s Polaris Hotel on fire; blaze continues into afternoon

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Nome residents awoke this morning to see the Polaris Hotel ablaze. 22 of the available 30 Nome firefighters are currently containing the blaze.

From octagon to hexagon: AFC embraces new ring, venue at Alaska Airlines Center

Samantha Davenport, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After 13 years at the Sullivan Arena, the Alaska Fighting Championship has packed its bags and moved to the Alaska Airlines Center. The center has newer amenities, and fans can be closer to the raw action that, figuratively and literally, packs a punch.

Alaska DEC moves to replace section of highway in wake of fuel spill

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and a Fairbanks-based trucking company have come to an agreement on a cleanup of diesel fuel spilled in an area along the Richardson Highway south of Paxson.

Fairbanks borough mayor sets meetings to explain funding cuts’ budget impact

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says state officials have cut funding to the borough for three straight years now, and it appears likely that’ll continue in the years ahead.

Alaska’s oldest building and its ghost story

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

It’s Halloween and in Kodiak, if any historical site can claim to be haunted, it’s probably the Baranov Museum.