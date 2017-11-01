Alaska DEC moves to replace section of contaminated highway from January fuel spill

By -
An estimated 4,329 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out of the forward compartment of a 10,000-gallon fuel tank that overturned when the driver wrecked on Jan. 10 around milepost 164.4 of the Richardson Highway. No fuel leaked from a 5,000-gallon secondary “pup trailer” that the double-tanker truck was also pulling.
(Photo: Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation)

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and a Fairbanks-based trucking company have come to an agreement on a cleanup of diesel fuel spilled in an area along the Richardson Highway south of Paxson.

Listen now

A DEC news release says Colville Transport cannot continue cleaning up contaminated soil at the mile 164 spill site this year. That’s where a double-tanker truck crashed and spilled 4,300 gallons of diesel back on January 9th.

A cleanup crew hired by Colville removed about 1,700 cubic yards of contaminated soil during January and February. DEC’s Ashley Adamczak said earlier this year much of the contamination is not accessible.

“The release that occurred at mile post 164 is specifically complicated because it did run under the roadway,” Adamczak said. “And short of digging up the Richardson Highway, then there’s gonna be contamination mass that’s left behind.”

Adamczak said Colville officials have agreed to return to the site next summer to excavate the roadway, and remove an estimated 400 cubic yards of contaminated gravel, and then rebuild the roadbed.

Adamczak said the state Department of Transportation will do a more permanent rebuild as part of a bigger highway-improvement project scheduled for 2019 — estimated to cost $38 million dollars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR