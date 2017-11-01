Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Can Congress squeeze $1b from ANWR?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

For decades, environmental groups warned Big Oil would plunder the Arctic Refuge if Congress opened the area to drilling. Now, ahead of a Senate hearing, the environmental argument has shifted. A new report claims drilling advocates are exaggerating industry’s interest in the refuge.

Papua New Guinea company to take over big North Slope oil play

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Denver-based Armstrong Energy is selling off a significant chunk of its stake in the Nanushuk oil play to Oil Search, a company based in Papua New Guinea. Oil Search announced Wednesday that it will take over as operator next June.

Five prisoners overdose at Hiland Correctional Center, all expected to live

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Five inmates in an Alaska Department of Corrections prison overdosed on opioids in one 24-hour period. According to DOC, the overdoses happened at the Hiland Mountain Correction Center from Monday through Tuesday night. All five women are expected to survive. DOC officials credit a rapid response administering the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Alaska open enrollment period for individual health insurance opens

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The open enrollment period for the individual health insurance market opened today.

Man arrested for fatal Fairbanks stabbing

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks man is charged with fatally stabbing another man on the city’s east side last night. FPD reports that 26-year-old Sheldon Wolfe stabbed 40 year old Armagan Idil during a fight in a parking lot near the intersection of the Old Steese Highway and College Road.

As recall effort gets underway, Unalaska’s mayor denies illegal dock negotiations

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Following months of intense public criticism. Frank Kelty has denied allegations that he interfered with the former city manager or forced his resignation.

Two years on, Port Heiden’s reindeer herd stable, not yet large enough to harvest

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Life in Bristol Bay’s villages is expensive. For Port Heiden residents, a gallon of shelf stable milk costs more than 20 dollars. Fresh milk isn’t available because it would take too long to ship. But they’re working on improving their access to fresh foods by producing their own.

Far ahead of holidays, boxes packed for deployed Alaska troops

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With thousands of Alaska-based troops stationed in Afghanistan, organizations are rushing to get everything from board games to beef jerky boxed and sent abroad ASAP.

Dog café opens in Ketchikan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A dog café – apparently the first one in Alaska – celebrated its official opening last weekend in Ketchikan. The café offers gourmet dog treats and an enclosed play yard. There’s also coffee and treats for humans. KRBD’s Leila Kheiry took her dogs to the new business to check it out.