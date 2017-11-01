Traveling Music 11-5-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
11-5-17
Upcoming Concerts:
Tom Paxton with the Don Juans,
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 PM PAC
Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer
The Losing Part
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Redemption Road
www.TomPaxton.com
3:48
It Ain’t Over Yet
Rodney Crowell with Rosanne Cash, and John Paul White / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
5:13
Help in Hard Times
Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer
The Beautiful Not Yet
www.carrienewcomer.com
3:15
Ireland
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Redemption Road
www.TomPaxton.com
4:08
Flying Tent
Assembly / Keith Murphy
Other Side of the Tracks
www.dancingmasters.com
4:30
Where the Light Comes Down
Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer
The Beautiful Not Yet
www.carrienewcomer.com
4:03
Forty Miles From Nowhere
Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
5:59
Central Square
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Redemption Road
www.TomPaxton.com
4:41
Getting Up Early
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Wearing the Time
Sugar Hill
3:50
It Ain’t Easy
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
It Ain’t Easy
Flying Fish
3:35
Coffee in Bed
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Wearing the Time
Sugar Hill
2:33
Skeeters’ll Gitcha
Tom Paxton with John Prine / Tom Paxton
Redemption Road
www.TomPaxton.com
2:34
Last Thing on My Mind
Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton
Live for the Record
Sugar Hill
3:57