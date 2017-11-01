Traveling Music 11-5-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

11-5-17

Upcoming Concerts:

Tom Paxton with the Don Juans,

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 PM PAC

Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

The Losing Part

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

3:48

It Ain’t Over Yet

Rodney Crowell with Rosanne Cash, and John Paul White / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

5:13

Help in Hard Times

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

3:15

Ireland

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

4:08

Flying Tent

Assembly / Keith Murphy

Other Side of the Tracks

www.dancingmasters.com

4:30

Where the Light Comes Down

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

4:03

Forty Miles From Nowhere

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

5:59

Central Square

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

4:41

Getting Up Early

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Wearing the Time

Sugar Hill

3:50

It Ain’t Easy

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

It Ain’t Easy

Flying Fish

3:35

Coffee in Bed

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Wearing the Time

Sugar Hill

2:33

Skeeters’ll Gitcha

Tom Paxton with John Prine / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

2:34

Last Thing on My Mind

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Live for the Record

Sugar Hill

3:57