Traveling Music 11-5-17

By -

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

11-5-17

 

Upcoming Concerts:

Tom Paxton with the Don Juans,

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 PM PAC

Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 PM, Vagabond Blues, Palmer

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

The Losing Part

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

3:48

 

It Ain’t Over Yet

Rodney Crowell with Rosanne Cash, and John Paul White / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

5:13

 

Help in Hard Times

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

3:15

 

Ireland

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

4:08

 

Flying Tent

Assembly / Keith Murphy

Other Side of the Tracks

www.dancingmasters.com

4:30

 

Where the Light Comes Down

Carrie Newcomer / Carrie Newcomer

The Beautiful Not Yet

www.carrienewcomer.com

4:03

 

Forty Miles From Nowhere

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

5:59

 

Central Square

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

4:41

 

Getting Up Early

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Wearing the Time

Sugar Hill

3:50

 

It Ain’t Easy

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

It Ain’t Easy

Flying Fish

3:35

 

Coffee in Bed

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Wearing the Time

Sugar Hill

2:33

 

Skeeters’ll Gitcha

Tom Paxton with John Prine / Tom Paxton

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

2:34

 

Last Thing on My Mind

Tom Paxton / Tom Paxton

Live for the Record

Sugar Hill

3:57

