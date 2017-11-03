Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 03, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska appeals decision that would open Democratic primaries

Associated Press

The state of Alaska is appealing a decision that would open Democratic party primaries to independents.

Major climate report warns of rapid change, potential tipping points

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

One climate scientist says the report can be summarized in one sentence: “Climate is changing, humans are responsible, the risks are real, and the window of time to fix this thing is narrowing fast.”

Geology gets political as federal scientists pursue new ANWR oil assessment

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

David Houseknecht works for the U.S. Geological Survey, and he’s trying to figure out two key questions: How much oil is in the Arctic Refuge, and where is it? The answers could decide ANWR’s fate, no matter how the politics play out.

House to debate criminal justice bill over weekend

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The bill’s cost could reduce the savings from Senate Bill 91 by roughly 7 percent.

Polaris casualty identified; cause of fire under investigation

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

In the aftermath of the Polaris Hotel fire, which raged for more than half of the day Tuesday, a body has been found and her identity has been determined.

Official says Dallas Seavey sled-dog mistreatment claims are unfounded

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An animal welfare official says claims that musher Dallas Seavey mistreats his sled-dogs are unfounded.

Yukon Quest clarifies its rules against dog doping

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Yukon Quest is clarifying its rule banning performance enhancing drugs. A press release issued by the Quest last week in light of a positive drug test on dogs in last year’s Iditarod says, “all dog teams are required to be clear of prohibited drugs”.

Alaska salmon season a success in global market

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

It was a generally good salmon season for Alaska, except for one species.

AK: Anthropologists excavate 13,000-year-old secrets near Fort Greely

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Anthropologists with the University of Alaska Fairbanks say a site they’re excavating near the Delta River west of Fort Greely was first inhabited by people some 13,000 years ago – not long after humanity crossed over a now-submerged land bridge that connected Asia and North America.

49 Voices: Hunter McGovern of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Hunter McGovern in Anchorage. McGovern is a member of Doctors Without Borders, and just got back from a 7-month assignment in Nigeria.