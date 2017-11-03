​The​ ​Affordable​ ​Care​ ​Act​ open​ ​enrollment​ ​period-​ ​Listener​ ​questions and​ ​comments

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How’s it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.

Joining Co-host Prentiss Pemberton will be two Alaskans who’s job it is to understand the inner workings of the ACA. Jessie Menkens and Sam Longacre, from the Alaska Primary Care Association, work daily to help people get signed up for healthcare through a variety of programs. Between them, they will be able to answer just about any listener question about the Affordable Care Act and how to navigate the enrollment process.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Jessie​ ​Menkens , Navigator Program Coordinator at Alaska Primary Care Association

, Navigator Program Coordinator at Alaska Primary Care Association Sam​ ​Longacre

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 6, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

