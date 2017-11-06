Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska House rejects repeal of controversial criminal justice law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

An amendment would have repealed most of the law that lowered jail terms for many crimes.

Suspect in Sitka shooting charged with assault

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka police arrested man Saturday evening after a two-hour manhunt for allegedly shooting another man. Nathan Leask, 35, was charged with one felony count of first-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

BLM is moving forward on proposed Ambler Road project

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Bureau of Land Management is taking the lead on an environmental review of the state proposed Ambler Road. The controversial project would punch an industrial access road from the Dalton Highway west to the Ambler Mining district. The proposed 211-mile road already faces substantial opposition from many area residents.

Alaska village leaders consider joining, forming borough

Associated Press

Leaders of villages in the remote upper Koyukuk River region are exploring the possibility of joining or creating a borough before resources are developed in the area.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation starts company for out-of-state services

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation will establish a subsidiary to handle its out-of-state services.

After one month of K300 registrations, roster half-full for 2018

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Registration for the 2018 Kuskowkwim 300 sled dog race has been open for a month, and so far, 13 mushers are signed up to compete.

Subsistence council proposal would allow bear baiting on federal lands

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Bear baiting on federal lands in Southeast may be allowed next year if a proposal by a regional subsistence advisory council is approved. The council also recommended ending a requirement that traps be marked with identifying numbers.

Higher wolf quota recommended for Prince of Wales Island

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The Southeast Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council has recommended increasing the wolf harvest quota to 30 percent of the population on Prince of Wales Island. Its action runs contrary to advice from Alaska Department Fish and Game, conservationists and the council’s own staff.

Dutch Harbor ranks as nation’s top port for 20th consecutive year

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

For the 20th year in a row, Dutch Harbor has been recognized as the largest fishing port in America.

Fairbanks mayor: as state ends funding, borough must address $400M building-maintenance backlog

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says most of the borough’s 250 or so buildings are badly in need of maintenance. He said many are so old that they just need to be torn down and replaced. And he said it’ll cost nearly $400 million to catch up on that backlog.

ASAA approves request to combine Juneau’s high school football teams

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska School Activities Association has approved a request from the Juneau School District to combine its high school football teams and cheer squads beginning next fall. The request was approved by a 4-1 vote at Thursday’s ASAA Board of Directors meeting.