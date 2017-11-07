Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Alaska House passes revision to criminal justice law
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
After a series of contentious votes on amendments, 32 House members voted for Senate Bill 54, while eight voted against it early Tuesday morning.
Spending gap could hurt Alaska Permanent Fund, budget director says
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Alaska’s state government will have a roughly $600 million gap between how much it spends and how much it raises, State budget director Pat Pitney says.
Oil prices are up, impact in Alaska negligible
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Global demand for oil is up, and prices have surged to their highest level since 2015. In Alaska, North Slope crude rose to more than $63 a barrel by Monday.
A plea to DC: Save the Tongass plan
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Congress recently learned it has the power to overturn the amended plan for the Tongass National Forest. A Juneau business owner flew to Washington, D.C. with a message for Alaska’s Congressional delegation: “Don’t.”
Report: Alaska’s meth-related deaths quadrupled in last decade
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Methamphetamine-related fatalities have increased fourfold in Alaska over the last decade, according to a state epidemiological report released Tuesday.
Fall eagle forecast on the rise
Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines
Raptors and bird enthusiasts alike flock to Haines for the Bald Eagle Festival, when the world’s highest concentration of eagles gathers on the Chilkat River. Last year, the bird count spiked — and numbers are even higher this year.
Cod numbers in the Gulf of Alaska fall dramatically
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
Last month, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which regulates groundfish in Alaska and other federal fisheries, received some shocking news. Pacific cod stocks in the Gulf of Alaska may have declined as much as 70 percent over the past two years.
Tanner crab fishery to open in Kodiak for first time since 2013
Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak
This year will be the first opening for tanner crab the Kodiak management area has seen in a few years.
Sealaska Corp. expands Seattle-area seafood investments
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Sealaska is increasing its investments in Seattle’s seafood-processing industry, as part of the corporation’s effort to boost revenues and dividends.