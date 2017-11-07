Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Alaska House passes revision to criminal justice law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

After a series of contentious votes on amendments, 32 House members voted for Senate Bill 54, while eight voted against it early Tuesday morning.

Spending gap could hurt Alaska Permanent Fund, budget director says

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s state government will have a roughly $600 million gap between how much it spends and how much it raises, State budget director Pat Pitney says.

Oil prices are up, impact in Alaska negligible

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Global demand for oil is up, and prices have surged to their highest level since 2015. In Alaska, North Slope crude rose to more than $63 a barrel by Monday.

A plea to DC: Save the Tongass plan

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Congress recently learned it has the power to overturn the amended plan for the Tongass National Forest. A Juneau business owner flew to Washington, D.C. with a message for Alaska’s Congressional delegation: “Don’t.”

Report: Alaska’s meth-related deaths quadrupled in last decade

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Methamphetamine-related fatalities have increased fourfold in Alaska over the last decade, according to a state epidemiological report released Tuesday.

Fall eagle forecast on the rise

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

Raptors and bird enthusiasts alike flock to Haines for the Bald Eagle Festival, when the world’s highest concentration of eagles gathers on the Chilkat River. Last year, the bird count spiked — and numbers are even higher this year.

Cod numbers in the Gulf of Alaska fall dramatically

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Last month, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which regulates groundfish in Alaska and other federal fisheries, received some shocking news. Pacific cod stocks in the Gulf of Alaska may have declined as much as 70 percent over the past two years.

Tanner crab fishery to open in Kodiak for first time since 2013

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

This year will be the first opening for tanner crab the Kodiak management area has seen in a few years.

Sealaska Corp. expands Seattle-area seafood investments

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Sealaska is increasing its investments in Seattle’s seafood-processing industry, as part of the corporation’s effort to boost revenues and dividends.