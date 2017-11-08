Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Looser drilling rules bill advances in US House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A deregulation bill aimed at boosting energy production on federal lands has cleared a U.S. House committee. It would remove several limits on Arctic drilling.

Murkowski reveals Arctic Refuge drilling details

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The ANWR measure will be the subject of debate in the Senate Energy Committee next week. It calls for a 50-50 revenue split between the state and the feds.

Trump administration requests a new missile silo field at Fort Greely

Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s administration has asked Congress to fund a fourth missile defense silo field at Fort Greely.

In Haines, helping locals get health care pain free

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

Health insurance can be expensive, boring, and frustrating. But for the next five weeks, people can buy insurance from the federal marketplace — and one Alaskan is on a mission to make sure those bad feelings can’t stop good coverage.

JBER airman dies while overseas at training mission

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An airman attached to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson died on a training mission overseas on Monday.

Russia volcano ash drifts over northern Alaska

Associated Press

An ash plume drifting from a Russia volcano has prompted flight cancellations in northern Alaska. William Walsh, a spokesman for Ravn Alaska, says the airline canceled flights Wednesday to and from Kotzebue and Deadhorse, the supply hub for the Prudhoe Bay oil fields.

Anchorage drivers to see new 10-cent gasoline tax

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly voted for a new excise tax on gasoline and diesel fuel, shifting an estimated $14 million annually off property-owners.

Fairbanks non-profit announces lower homeless shelter capacity

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks has long struggled with how best to help people who regularly drink too much and end up endangered on city streets. Community Service Patrol officers routinely bring chronic inebriates to the hospital or jail, but this month Fairbanks has a new option: a sobering center.

Tenth annual Salmon Symposium kicks off in Palmer

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 10th annual Mat-S Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium kicked off today in Palmer.

Experienced business and energy policy journalist begins tenure as UAA Atwood Chair

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Alaska journalist with decades of experience in reporting on business and the oil industry has been selected as the next University of Alaska Anchorage Atwood Chair of Journalism.