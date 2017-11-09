Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

In China deal, analysts see no guarantee that Alaska will get LNG pipeline

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska isn’t getting any immediate funding from a deal with Chinese companies to develop the state’s gasline megaproject. But, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and state gasline corporation head Keith Meyer say they are encouraged by a deal they signed in Beijing.

Legislative leaders seek update to sexual harassment policies

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The national reckoning with sexual harassment has reached Juneau. Both chambers of the Alaska Legislature are seeking to make changes to their sexual harassment policies, lawmakers said Thursday.

With an ‘if,’ Alaska US senators join call for Roy Moore to quit race

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan say Alabama candidate Roy Moore should step aside, if the abuse claims against him are true.

First Lady to attend JBER event tomorrow

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

First Lady Melania Trump is stopping in Alaska tomorrow for a visit with members of the military at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Arctic drilling foes find public passion has cooled

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

In the U.S. Senate, opponents of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge find the proposal isn’t drawing public outrage like it did more than a decade ago. “Listen, I know it’s a busy news cycle we live in. But last time this issue captured the public’s attention,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell.

University of Alaska regents to discuss budget and tuition increases

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The University of Alaska Board of Regents meets tomorrow and Friday in Anchorage to vote on the university budget and proposed tuition increases. State funding to the university has declined by about $60 million since 2014, forcing cutbacks in academic programming, faculty and staff across campuses.

Alaska meets global demand for sea cucumbers

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The sea cucumber fishery in Southeast opened for harvest in the beginning of October. It’s now half way through its season. And, much like salmon this year, it looks like the state’s sea cucumber harvest is also finding success on the global market.

Regulator stalls Hydro One’s bid for Juneau utility

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Hydro One had requested the Regulatory Commission of Alaska waive the requirement that the Canadian company obtain an Alaska business license. The RCA refused,restaring the process from scratch.

Board of Game to see over 70 proposals during Anchorage meeting

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A marathon meeting of the Alaska Board of Game is underway in Anchorage.

To improve Fairbanks air quality, 200 engine-heater plug-ins added to public buildings

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Four public buildings around Fairbanks will offer more electrical outlets in their parking lots next year to encourage customers to plug-in their engine-block heaters during cold snaps. The project is intended to help improve the area’s air quality.

Ask a Climatologist: New satellite will improve forecasts, inform policy

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

“There’s always something new and fascinating that you’ve never see before when there’s a new generation satellite that’s launched.”