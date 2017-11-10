Routes to War, Victory and Freedom

As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2, and how those events attracted the attention of the continental United States and the rest of the world. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.

GUESTS:

Z.W. “Ski” Kowalewski , a former Navy Pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. Ski has published a memoir of his WWII experiences entitled, A Sailor’s Life in World War II.

, a former Navy Pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. Ski has published a memoir of his WWII experiences entitled, A Sailor’s Life in World War II. Katherine Ringsmuth , UAA Adjunct Professor of History and the sole proprietor of Tundra Vision: Public History Consultants

, UAA Adjunct Professor of History and the sole proprietor of Tundra Vision: Public History Consultants Craig Lang, Director of the BRAVO 369 Flight Foundation

Moderator:

David Ramseur, author of Melting the Ice Curtain and a Visiting Scholar in Public Policy at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, October 12, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 14, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE