Routes to War, Victory and Freedom

By -
Caterpillar tractor with grader widening the roadway of the Alcan Highway in 1942 (File photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)

As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2, and how those events attracted the attention of the continental United States and the rest of the world. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.

 

GUESTS:

  • Z.W. “Ski” Kowalewski, a former Navy Pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. Ski has published a memoir of his WWII experiences entitled, A Sailor’s Life in World War II.
  • Katherine Ringsmuth, UAA Adjunct Professor of History and the sole proprietor of Tundra Vision: Public History Consultants
  • Craig Lang, Director of the BRAVO 369 Flight Foundation

 

Moderator:

  • David Ramseur, author of Melting the Ice Curtain and a Visiting Scholar in Public Policy at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

LINKS:

 

RECORDED: Friday, October 12, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 14, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleMeet Patrick McDonnell, from Texas
Next articleJustice Alaska talks about parole and probation
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR