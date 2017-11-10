Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Senate passes crime bill, adjourns from special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Legal experts say flaw in bill could lead to provision from unpopular Senate Bill 91 remaining in place.

First Lady Melania Trump makes her first visit to Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

First Lady Melania Trump spent some time in Alaska this morning. On her way back from the President’s visit to Asia, the First Lady landed to refuel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Decades after Vietnam, what does the POW/MIA flag mean?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In many parts of the country, the symbolic black flag for prisoners of war and those missing in action is ubiquitous, even though the last decades of American conflicts have seen practically no POWs.

Dirty water at airport prompts testing of neighborhood wells

Associated Press

Contaminated water has been found at the Fairbanks International Airport, prompting officials to plan tests at private wells in nearby neighborhoods.

With musk oxen attacks seemingly on rise, one Nome pet owner calls for more action

Davis Hovey, KNOM — Nome

Over the last five months, multiple sled dogs in Nome were attacked by musk oxen in at least four separate incidents.

AK: Practicing for a plane crash in Ketchikan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Every three years, always on a rainy day it seems, Ketchikan practices for a plane crash. The drill involves pretty much every emergency response agency, and a whole lot of volunteers.

49 Voices: Nile Morris of Anchorage

Samantha Davenport, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Nile Morris of Anchorage. Morris is a UAA student and is involved in Black Student Union, Planned Parenthood and the Title IX board.