Questions about urinary wetting during the day or night, such as “when is it a sign of a serious problem?”, or “what is abnormal?”, and “how to help it resolve?”, are not unusual for parents. On this program Dr. Thad Woodard and pediatric urologist Dr. Laura Merriman discuss bedwetting and urinary incontinence in the pediatric age group.

GUESTS:

Laura Merriman, MD, pediatric urologist with Anchorage Urology

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 13, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 13, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: