Questions about urinary wetting during the day or night, such as “when is it a sign of a serious problem?”, or “what is abnormal?”, and “how to help it resolve?”, are not unusual for parents. On this program Dr. Thad Woodard and pediatric urologist Dr. Laura Merriman discuss bedwetting and urinary incontinence in the pediatric age group.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Laura Merriman, MD, pediatric urologist with Anchorage Urology
LINKS:
- Home page for Dr. Laura Merriman’s practice
- KidsHealth website on nighttime bedwetting
- National Institute of Health website on the urinary tract and childhood urinary incontinence or enuresis
- Short video on the basic function of the urinary system
- A more complex video explaining nervous system control of urination
