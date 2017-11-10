Military biathlon & urban snowboarding

On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re excited to share a new format for the show. We’re going to break up our topics like a magazine rather than stick with one theme. We have three exciting segments for you. In the first part, a military sports program here in Alaska that combines shooting and skiing. The Alaska National Guard fields a biathlon team, and while it is open to all kinds of guardsmen, it has also produced some national level athletes. Later in the show, something completely different, urban snowboarding in Anchorage. We’ve got all these big mountains, so why do some boarders prefer city rails and stunts? We’ll learn about that, and the key role filmmaking plays in the sport, with a new video just completed about Anchorage urban boarding. We’ll also feature a piece of outdoor inspired poetry.

Evoke Full Teaser from Evoke Films on Vimeo.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Lt. Col Steve Wilson , director, Alaska National Guard Biathlon Program

, director, Alaska National Guard Biathlon Program Tadhg Nakada , member, Alaska National Guard biathlon team

, member, Alaska National Guard biathlon team Jason Borgstede , owner of Blue and Gold Boardshop

, owner of Blue and Gold Boardshop Kris Marshall, director and producer of the film Evoke

