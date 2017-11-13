Algo Nuevo November 12, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, November 12th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
449
Coma Le Hare
Emilio
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
338
Que Me lleven Canciones
Mazz
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
358
Mi Loca Pasion
La Fiebre
Tejano All Stars
EMI Latin
427
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
417
Dime Que Si, O Dime Que No
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
439
Doce Rosas
Lorenzo Antonio
En Vivo
Striking
403
The Wild Side of Life
Lorenzo Antonio
En Vivo
Striking
621
Dime Si Tu Me Quieres
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
350
Lo Lindo De Ti
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
359
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
307
Ranchera Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
432
Yo Te Voy Amar
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
415
Tejeno Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1131
No Volvere
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Sena Music
351
Costumbres
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Sena Music
411
What the World Needs Now
Santana/Isley Bros.
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
Mercy, Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Bros.
Power of Peace
Starfaith
411
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
430
Jimmy Edward Medley
Jay Perez
All the Way, Live
Tejas
430
Que Metida De Pata
Jay Perez
All the Way, Live
Tejas
732
Tighten Up/Beginnings
Thee Chekkers
Oldies but Goodies
Alta Vista
542
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1829
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
400
Sufriendo Penas
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
345
Te Llame Porque Te Quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
ATM
421
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
350
No No No/Cumbia Del Sol
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
603
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1118