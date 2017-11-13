Algo Nuevo November 12, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, November 12th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

449

 

Coma Le Hare

Emilio

Tejano All Stars

EMI Latin

338

 

Que Me lleven Canciones

Mazz

Tejano All Stars

EMI Latin

358

 

Mi Loca Pasion

La Fiebre

Tejano All Stars

EMI Latin

427

 

Chupa Cabra

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

417

 

Dime Que Si, O Dime Que No

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

439

 

Doce Rosas

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

403

 

The Wild Side of Life

Lorenzo Antonio

En Vivo

Striking

621

 

Dime Si Tu Me Quieres

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

350

 

Lo Lindo De Ti

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

359

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

307

 

Ranchera Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

432

 

Yo Te Voy Amar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

415

 

Tejeno Old Skool Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1131

 

No Volvere

Mariachi Paisano Del Valle

Las Chispas

Sena Music

351

 

Costumbres

Mariachi Paisano Del Valle

Las Chispas

Sena Music

411

 

What the World Needs Now

Santana/Isley Bros.

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

 

Mercy, Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Bros.

Power of Peace

Starfaith

411

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

430

 

Jimmy Edward Medley

Jay Perez

All the Way, Live

Tejas

430

 

Que Metida De Pata

Jay Perez

All the Way, Live

Tejas

732

 

Tighten Up/Beginnings

Thee Chekkers

Oldies but Goodies

Alta Vista

542

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1829

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

400

 

Sufriendo Penas

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

345

 

Te Llame Porque Te Quiero

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

ATM

421

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

350

 

No No No/Cumbia Del Sol

IMAS
Mucho Corazon

Allusion

603

 

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

 

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1118

