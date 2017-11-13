Ending patterns of abuse

For too long Alaska has been near or at the top in the nation for violence against women and sexual assault. Recent harassment and rape allegations against powerful people in Hollywood and in media have elevated the problem. But will that attention help change behavior?

Listen Here

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.