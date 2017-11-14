Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaskan officials eager to open ANWR, even if promised more

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

If a pending measure to open the Arctic Refuge passes, Alaska would get half the revenues. But weren’t we promised 90 percent?

Trump’s pick for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention deemed problematic by Anchorage nonprofit

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A nominee for a top position at the EPA is drawing both praise and criticism, including concerns from a nonprofit in Anchorage that works to raise awareness about the health affects of hazardous chemicals.

Kodiak City Council raises sales tax cap by 300 percent

Associated Press

The Kodiak City Council has voted to raise the city’s sales tax cap by 300 percent to address a $2.8 million budget deficit.

Victim of Delta Junction car accident identified

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, staying warm through the winter can cost you. Families spend hundreds of dollars a month on heating fuel, and communities like Kongiganak, colloquially known as Kong, are trying to change that.

In Kongiganak, a groundbreaking microgrid cuts heating costs in half

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Trump administration proposes $2.1 billion expansion of Fort Greely missile-defense base

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Trump administration announced last week it has asked Congress to appropriate $2.1 billion to expand the missile-defense base on Fort Greely.

Study: Erosion caused by spawning salmon could make mountains significantly shorter

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A study recently published in the journal Geomorphology found that over time salmon may play a significant role in sculpting landscape surrounding the rivers where they spawn.

State publishes new land use plan for proposed 855-acre timber sale near Haines

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The Baby Brown Timber Sale, about 35 miles northwest of Haines, offers up 20 million board feet of old-growth spruce and hemlock. Astoria Forest Products offered $270,000 for the timber last year. They were the only bidder. But the sale hasn’t gone forward.