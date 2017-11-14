Victim of Delta Junction car accident identified

State troopers have identified the woman that was struck and killed by a car along the Alaska Highway near Delta Junction yesterday.

Listen now

Alaska State Troopers report that 43-year-old Jennifer Weeks of Delta was hit near ALCAN milepost 1401, about 15 miles south of Delta, at around 7:30 yesterday morning.

Troopers say the driver reported being unable to stop quickly enough. Weeks is believed to have been walking on the highway in dark, snowy conditions. Troopers say there was a buildup of snow on the road shoulder, and there were no visible foot prints.

Troopers added that the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation, reported traveling slower than the posted speed limit, due to snow and diminished visibility. The driver and a passenger in his car were not injured in the accident. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.