Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Democrats fail to stop refuge drilling plan

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate Energy Committee voted to allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. “We’re not going to stop fighting,” a dismayed Gwich’in leader said. “We can’t. This is our way of life. This is everything that we know.”

Despite technical and economic hurdles, Conoco’s newest development starts producing oil

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The project, called 1H NEWS, had to overcome several challenges.

Senators heard about permanent fund problems before leaving

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s Senate decided to end its work this special session without voting on a bill to tax income. Governor Bill Walker’s administration says the tax is needed to close the gap between what the state spends and what is raises.

Bristol Bay Native Corp. against Stand for Salmon initiative

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Despite firm opposition to the Pebble Mine, BBNC believes HB 199 and the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative threaten responsible resource development and possibly even subsistence activities.

Haines residents, representatives push back on local government drone use

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or drones, by the Haines Borough has raised concerns about privacy and local government overreach.

Police hope to launch drones over Anchorage — with limits

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department wants to add drones to its tool-kit, but elected officials have some concerns.

Two more acres of land protected at Potter Marsh wildlife refuge

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Community members in Anchorage rallied together recently to help protect one of the most popular birding spots in the city.

Former state trooper dies in Alaska prison

Associated Press

A former commander of the Fairbanks detachment of the Alaska State Troopers has died in prison while serving a sentence for sexual abuse of a minor.

Alaska Airlines to discontinue flights to Cuba

Tom Banse, NNN – Oregon

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced it will discontinue flights to Havana after the holidays.

Kusko Liquor awarded Bethel liquor license

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board awarded Cezary Maczynski Bethel’s third and final package store liquor license on Monday, but the opening date for Kusko Liquor may be months away.