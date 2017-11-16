Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

House passes tax plan, the bill Young says will open ANWR

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Rep. Young says the bill will lower taxes for Alaskans and, once reconciled with the Senate version, open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. But don’t run to the bank just yet.

ACLU says judges would invalidate crime law provision, but prosecutors see a solution

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

If Gov. Bill Walker signs Senate Bill 54, American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska lawyer Tara Rich expects defense attorneys to file lawsuits almost immediately.

East Anchorage officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police officers killed a man late Wednesday night after he pointed a handgun at them.

UAA goes solar, panel by panel

Samantha Davenport, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The power generated by the solar panels go directly to the building. They’ll provide around 3 to 7 percent of the building’s power in the summer.

Tracing social unrest in ancient Egypt to a volcanic eruption in Alaska

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

“People recall a time in the past when there was widespread famine,” said Joseph Manning, a professor at Yale University. But the ancient civilization didn’t know it was caused by eruptions halfway around the world.

Kodiak’s commercial kelp harvest begins inside a seaweed nursery

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Kodiak’s seaweed industry is growing, partly thanks to the investment of one company. Blue Evolution, which is based in the Lower 48 and turns kelp into pasta products, successfully completed harvest in May with a local fisherman in the City of Kodiak.

Bingo hall theft: Man in Halloween mask grabbed money and ran

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

On Tuesday night, a man in a Halloween mask walked into Bethel’s VFW Bingo hall, grabbed a fistful of money from the cash drawer and ran out the door. The Bethel PD have yet to make an arrest.

Interior Gas Utility sets public meetings to explain proposed purchase of Pentex Assets

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility has scheduled a couple of public meetings for later this month to inform Fairbanks North Star Borough residents about the status of the IGU board’s proposal to buy Pentex Alaska Natural Gas Company as part of the local utility’s efforts to build a natural-gas distribution system for Fairbanks and North Pole.