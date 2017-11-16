Three Anchorage schools put in “stay-put” mode following FBI tip

Three schools in Anchorage went into “stay-put” mode today after a threat was received by the FBI. Officials are saying there’s no evidence any of the schools are in danger, but took steps out of an abundance of caution.

According to Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad, the FBI got a vague tip that someone had posted to social media a message about shooting up “Bear Valley Elementary before killing himself.”

“The individual that made the threat I don’t know if they were in the Lower 48 or not, I don’t even know if they were in the country,” Oistad said. “We actually have no idea who the person was that posted it and where there location is.”

There are multiple “Bear Valley Elementary” schools across the country, and one is in South Anchorage. Both it, and nearby Goldenview Middle School went into “stay-put” mode, though the FBI says it does not believe any Anchorage students are in danger. A third building, South High School, also took precautions after staff reported two suspicious looking vehicles in the parking lot.

“It was discovered that the vehicles were fine, there was nothing going on, and a stay put mode was lifted on South High School,” Oistad said.

The FBI is still investigating the threat. School Resource Officers will remain at Bear Valley elementary until the end of the day.