​Child​ ​and​ ​Adolescent​ Therapy-​ ​What​ ​you​ ​need​ ​to​ ​know

Is​ ​your​ ​child​ ​struggling​ ​with​ ​academic​ ​or​ ​behavioral​ ​problems?​ ​Have​ ​you lost​ ​control​ ​of​ ​electronics​ ​and​ ​does​ ​social​ ​media​ ​scare​ ​you​ ​to​ ​death?​ ​Has your​ ​child​ ​shut​ ​you​ ​out​ ​and​ ​left​ ​you​ ​wondering​ ​why​ ​they​ ​are​ ​so withdrawn​ ​and​ ​angry?​ ​What​ ​should​ ​you​ ​do​ ​to​ ​intervene​ ​and​ ​how​ ​do​ ​you know​ ​the​ ​difference​ ​between​ ​“normal”​ ​teen​ ​behavior​ ​and​ ​behavior​ ​that needs​ ​professional​ ​intervention?

The​ ​decision​ ​to​ ​take​ ​your​ ​child​ ​to​ ​counseling​ ​is​ ​a​ ​difficult​ ​one​ ​and​ ​just getting​ ​a​ ​teen​ ​to​ ​go​ ​to​ ​the​ ​first​ ​appointment​ ​can​ ​be​ ​a​ ​daunting​ ​task.​ ​How do​ ​you​ ​find​ ​a​ ​good​ ​therapist?​ ​What​ ​questions​ ​should​ ​you​ ​ask?​ ​How​ ​can you​ ​tell​ ​if​ ​it’s​ ​working​ ​or​ ​if​ ​you​ ​are​ ​just​ ​wasting​ ​time​ ​and​ ​money?​ ​These and​ ​many​ ​other​ ​questions​ ​are​ ​common​ ​for​ ​parents​ ​who​ ​are​ ​often desperate​ ​to​ ​find​ ​some​ ​answers​ ​to​ ​why​ ​their​ ​child​ ​might​ ​be​ ​struggling. On​ ​the​ ​next​ ​program​ ​co-host​ ​Prentiss​ ​Pemberton​ ​welcomes​ ​clinical therapists​ ​Maureen​ ​Young​ ​and​ ​Krista​ ​Pemberton,​ ​for​ ​an​ ​informative conversation​ ​about​ ​child​ ​and​ ​adolescent​ ​therapy.

 

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

  • Maureen​ ​Young,​ ​LCSW
  • Krista​ ​Pemberton,​ ​LCSW

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, November 20, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

