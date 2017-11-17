​Child​ ​and​ ​Adolescent​ Therapy-​ ​What​ ​you​ ​need​ ​to​ ​know

Is your child struggling with academic or behavioral problems? Have you lost control of electronics and does social media scare you to death? Has your child shut you out and left you wondering why they are so withdrawn and angry? What should you do to intervene and how do you know the difference between “normal” teen behavior and behavior that needs professional intervention?
The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Maureen Young, LCSW
- Krista Pemberton, LCSW
LINKS:
- Fuller Diagnostics, LLC
- Child and adolescent issues from GoodTherapy.org
- Therapy for Teens: What to Expect
- Why teens hate therapy and mistakes therapists should avoid
- What to Expect at Your First Therapy Session
- Taking your child to a therapist, from kidshealth.org
- Different types of psychotherapy for children and adolescents
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 20, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
