Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

New pipeline partnership with China still a mystery

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation hasn’t released details on the gasline agreement inked in China.

First in decades, Anchorage mumps outbreak triples in size

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The number of cases reported in Alaska’s first mumps outbreak in decades has tripled.

Alaskan powerlifter Natalie Hanson breaks world record, squatting 3.2 times her body weight

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Powerlifter Natalie Hanson has broken a world record. Friday morning, the former Bethel resident squatted 603 pounds in the women’s 185 pound weight class at the World Open Powerlifting Championship in the Czech Republic. The record is more than three times Hanson’s body weight.

Elephant trophies? Young says yes

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump is rethinking whether to allow hunters to important their elephant trophies. But Rep. Don Young wants the trophy ban overturned. Young says the only way to save the elephant is to hunt it.

Forty Mile caribou hunt to open early

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Growth of the Forty Mile caribou herd in the eastern interior has prompted the state to open the winter hunting season Friday, two weeks earlier than normal.

ADN will once again mean Anchorage Daily News

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Starting with its Sunday print edition the paper’s original name will be officially restored.

AK: “Kicking the sky with your feet,” four teams compete in Bethel’s NYO Invitational

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel’s Native Youth Olympic Invitational went on as scheduled. Teams arrived by boat and small planes through thick fog to compete in the traditional games of strength and endurance at Bethel’s Gladys Jung Elementary School.

49 Voices: John Active of Bethel

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from John Active in Bethel. Active translates world news for Yup’ik listeners at KYUK, and loves telling stories he learned from his grandmother.