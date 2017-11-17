Behind the scenes with ACT’s new staff members

Anchorage Community Theatre recently had a change in its staff with Matt Fernandez taking over the reigns of Executive Director, leaving his previous post as Community Outreach Director, which subsequently was filled by Colby Bleicher. Both Matt and Colby drop by Stage Talk today to discuss their plans for the future of the company as they work to fulfill its mission of bringing the arts to the community of Anchorage.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Matt Fernandez, Executive Director
- Colby Bleicher, Community Outreach Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, November 17 at 2:45 p.m.
