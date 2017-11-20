Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislative council to consider sexual harassment working group

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislative Council is scheduled to discuss forming a sexual harassment policy working group tomorrow.

With both cheers and tears, Alaskans react to big energy policy changes under Trump

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

At two recent gatherings in Anchorage, Alaskans expressed very different feelings about the big shift in Washington on development issues.

State, delegation push feds on transboundary mining

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska leaders want Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to push Canadian officials to better protect Southeast fisheries from British Columbia mine projects.

Tribal Governance Symposium kicks off this week at UAF

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

Organizers anticipate some 200 participants will gather at University of Alaska Fairbanks this week for a three-day symposium on tribal governance. The event comes on the heels of a decision by Alaska’s Attorney General in October recognizing tribal sovereignty.

Talking Trash: Follow the garbage Southeast ships south

Ed Schoenfeld, Ed Ronco and Tom Banse – CoastAlaska

When you toss a candy wrapper in the trash in five Southeast Alaska communities, you’re sending it on a thousand-mile journey to a Lower 48 landfill.

New developments are in the works for Juneau’s downtown waterfront

Julia Caulfield, KTOO – Juneau

More food trucks, retail, parking and an expanded USS Juneau Memorial are in the works for Juneau’s downtown waterfront. Last week, the city released a design plan to develop the area from Marine Park to Taku Smokeries.

Alaska game board votes touch a menagerie of management issues

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska Board of Game wrapped up its recent meeting in Anchorage on Friday after voting on some changes to statewide hunting regulations.

Where the Road Ends: A motorcycle expedition from Alaska to Argentina

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A group of four military veterans are riding motorcycles from Alaska to Argentina. Riding the Pan-America route is not unusual, but the Army vets are attempting an unprecedented continuous journey that includes going through the road less Darien Gap.

2018 World Ice Art Championships canceled

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The World Ice Art Championships will not happen in 2018. Ice Alaska, the Fairbanks non-profit which has organized the annual March event since 1989, released a statement over the weekend, saying the 2018 championships have been canceled.