Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Legislative council to consider sexual harassment working group
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The Alaska Legislative Council is scheduled to discuss forming a sexual harassment policy working group tomorrow.
With both cheers and tears, Alaskans react to big energy policy changes under Trump
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
At two recent gatherings in Anchorage, Alaskans expressed very different feelings about the big shift in Washington on development issues.
State, delegation push feds on transboundary mining
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Alaska leaders want Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to push Canadian officials to better protect Southeast fisheries from British Columbia mine projects.
Tribal Governance Symposium kicks off this week at UAF
Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks
Organizers anticipate some 200 participants will gather at University of Alaska Fairbanks this week for a three-day symposium on tribal governance. The event comes on the heels of a decision by Alaska’s Attorney General in October recognizing tribal sovereignty.
Talking Trash: Follow the garbage Southeast ships south
Ed Schoenfeld, Ed Ronco and Tom Banse – CoastAlaska
When you toss a candy wrapper in the trash in five Southeast Alaska communities, you’re sending it on a thousand-mile journey to a Lower 48 landfill.
New developments are in the works for Juneau’s downtown waterfront
Julia Caulfield, KTOO – Juneau
More food trucks, retail, parking and an expanded USS Juneau Memorial are in the works for Juneau’s downtown waterfront. Last week, the city released a design plan to develop the area from Marine Park to Taku Smokeries.
Alaska game board votes touch a menagerie of management issues
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Alaska Board of Game wrapped up its recent meeting in Anchorage on Friday after voting on some changes to statewide hunting regulations.
Where the Road Ends: A motorcycle expedition from Alaska to Argentina
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
A group of four military veterans are riding motorcycles from Alaska to Argentina. Riding the Pan-America route is not unusual, but the Army vets are attempting an unprecedented continuous journey that includes going through the road less Darien Gap.
2018 World Ice Art Championships canceled
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The World Ice Art Championships will not happen in 2018. Ice Alaska, the Fairbanks non-profit which has organized the annual March event since 1989, released a statement over the weekend, saying the 2018 championships have been canceled.