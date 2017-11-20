Algo Nuevo November 19, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, November 19th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
507
Ojale
La Venganza
Promo
Latin World
355
Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
318
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
329
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
827
Tu Palabra
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
438
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3511
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
431
Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
335
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
426
Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
708
Decpacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Products
435
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Products
333
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1513
Me Jugaste Chueco
Roberto Pulido
Ent. Y Mas
Promo
323
Maldito Amor
Los Arelanes
Maldito Amor
Tex Sound
416
Pescador De Hombres
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Sena Music
608
Quien Sera
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
349
No Aguanto Mas
Grupo Zereno
Promo
Unknown
321
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
349
A Mover El Bote
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
333
Copa Vacia
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
311
No Que No
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
323
Te Quiero ASi
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
422
Ni Todo El Dinero
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
323
God Bless the Child
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
712
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
705
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1118
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
337
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
453
Entre Cantina Y Cantina
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
345
Este Mambo
Ray Camacho
19 Canciones Tropicales
ATM
353
Nena
Thee Chekkers
Oldies but Goodies
Alta Vista
536
Back in the Day Club Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1008