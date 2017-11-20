Algo Nuevo November 19, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, November 19th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

507

 

Ojale

La Venganza

Promo

Latin World

355

 

Ya Dime

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

318

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

329

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

827

 

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

438

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3511

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

431

 

Que Rico El Mambo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

335

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

426

 

Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

708

 

Decpacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Products

435

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Products

333

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1513

 

Me Jugaste Chueco

Roberto Pulido

Ent. Y Mas

Promo

323

 

Maldito Amor

Los Arelanes

Maldito Amor

Tex Sound

416

 

Pescador De Hombres

Mariachi Paisano Del Valle

Las Chispas

Sena Music

608

 

Quien Sera

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

349

 

No Aguanto Mas

Grupo Zereno

Promo

Unknown

321

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

349

 

A Mover El Bote

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

333

 

Copa Vacia

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

311

 

No Que No

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

323

 

Te Quiero ASi

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

422

 

Ni Todo El Dinero

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

323

 

God Bless the Child

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

712

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

705

 

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1118

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

337

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

453

 

Entre Cantina Y Cantina

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

345

 

Este Mambo

Ray Camacho

19 Canciones Tropicales

ATM

353

 

Nena

Thee Chekkers

Oldies but Goodies

Alta Vista

536

 

Back in the Day Club Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1008

SHARE
Previous articleNight Music: November 18, 2017
Next articleTalking Trash: Follow the garbage Southeast ships south
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR