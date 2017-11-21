Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State releases agreement signed with China on gas pipeline venture

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

State gas corporation head says Alaskans will see significant progress on the pipeline project in 2018.

Murkowski moves forward with legislation to nix Tongass plan

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Congress could be one step closer to undoing a U.S. Forest Service decision to end old growth logging in the Tongass National Forest.

Fairbanks citizens to test air pollution control technology

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Technology that removes fine particulates from wood and coal stove smoke is being readied for testing in North Pole. It’s part of a citizen science project.

Alaska special session ends quietly at 30-day mark

Associated Press

The special legislative session has ended quietly in Alaska, more than a week after the state Senate called it quits.

Talking Trash: In Ketchikan, you can salvage stuff from the landfill

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

In Ketchikan, people can come up to the landfill and take what they want, which saves the city time, space and money.

Ask a Climatologist: The highs, lows and snows of Thanksgiving in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Here’s a heaping serving of Thanksgiving-in-Alaska weather facts you can pass around your table along with the stuffing and potatoes.

Mat-Su borough employees donate enough food for 60 families

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In what has become an annual tradition, Matanuska-Susitna Borough employees donated enough food Monday to feed Thanksgiving dinners to nearly 60 needy families.

Along with national recognition, 2 Alaska artists awarded $25,000 each

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska was well-represented among recipients of the 2017 Joan Mitchell Foundation’s grant awards for painters and sculptors.

State art collection acquires spirit mask from emerging Yup’ik carver

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Walk into a courtroom, a legislative office, the Governor’s Mansion, or any public space in Alaska and you’ll find art. Masks, paintings, textiles, sculptures. Each piece created by Alaska artists, curated by the state, and held in the Alaska Art Bank. A Yup’ik mask from Bethel artist Ben Charles is one of its recent acquisitions.