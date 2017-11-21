Ask a Climatologist: The highs, lows and snows of Thanksgiving in Alaska

The weather is a popular conversation topic at any Thanksgiving dinner.
So just in time for the holiday, we have a heaping serving of Thanksgiving-in-Alaska weather facts you can pass around your table along with the stuffing and potatoes.
Brian Brettschneider, with our Ask a Climatologist segment, compiled the list.
- No weather station in Alaska has ever hit 60 degrees on Thanksgiving.
- The coldest Thanksgiving in Alaska was 1994, with an average statewide temperature of -6 degrees.
- The warmest Thanksgiving was 1943, with an average of 37.7 degrees.
- This year, Anchorage will have its first white Thanksgiving in the last six years.
- Fairbanks has had a white Thanksgiving every year since 1936.
- Juneau only has a white Thanksgiving around 30 percent of the time, but this year they have about a foot of snow, more than Anchorage or Fairbanks.
- The biggest snowfall on Thanksgiving was in Beaver Falls in 1950, with 28.5 inches.
- The greatest snow depth on Thanksgiving was in 2015 at the Chulitna River weather station, with 70 inches.
- The rainiest Thanksgiving was in 1969 with a statewide total of nearly 60 inches of rain.
- The driest Thanksgiving was in 2014 when only 1 inch of rain fell.