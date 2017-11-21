Traveling Music 12-3-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

12-3-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Someday

Jennifer Loving / Tamara McCoy

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

3:32

After Aughrim’s Great Disaster

Triona Ni Dhomnaill

Celtic Christmas II

Windham Hill

3:36

The Star of the County Down / Sweeney’s Buttermilk / Jenny’s Chickens (instrumental)

Kevin Burke, Micheal O homnaill / Traditional

Celtic Christmas II

Windham Hill

4:25

Get to the Choppers

Amy Itta / Shawn Muese’ Fesagaiga

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

4:15

Crazy Kind’a Love

John Cook / John Cook

Out of the Basement

www.bandmine.com/johnacook

2:51

Blessings

Ashley N. Ard / Hillary Morgan

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

4:26

Three Candles (instrumental)

Schonherz & Scott / Schonherz & Scott

A Winter’s Solstice IV

Windham Hill

4:47

Hand In Hand

John Cook / John Cook

Out of the Basement

www.bandmine.com/johnacook

3:21

Trust Me (Treehouse)

Catherine Frederick / Yngvil Vatn Guttu

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

4:46

Changing Life

John Cook / John Cook

Out of the Basement

www.bandmine.com/johnacook

4:16

Baby Dumpling

Tracia Jordan / Glaceia Adele Henderson

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

4:43

Candles Alone

sung by Allison Ingram, John Cook / John Cook

Out of the Basement

www.bandmine.com/johnacook

3:45

I Think of You Every Day

lyrics by Veronica Sittnan, sung by Tamara McCoy / help by Shana Jones

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

2:10

My Promise

sung by Mary Schallert / lyrics Cassandra Hunicke, music Mary Schallert

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys to Life Alaska

www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html

3:00