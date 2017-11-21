Traveling Music 12-3-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
12-3-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Someday
Jennifer Loving / Tamara McCoy
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
3:32
After Aughrim’s Great Disaster
Triona Ni Dhomnaill
Celtic Christmas II
Windham Hill
3:36
The Star of the County Down / Sweeney’s Buttermilk / Jenny’s Chickens (instrumental)
Kevin Burke, Micheal O homnaill / Traditional
Celtic Christmas II
Windham Hill
4:25
Get to the Choppers
Amy Itta / Shawn Muese’ Fesagaiga
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
4:15
Crazy Kind’a Love
John Cook / John Cook
Out of the Basement
www.bandmine.com/johnacook
2:51
Blessings
Ashley N. Ard / Hillary Morgan
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
4:26
Three Candles (instrumental)
Schonherz & Scott / Schonherz & Scott
A Winter’s Solstice IV
Windham Hill
4:47
Hand In Hand
John Cook / John Cook
Out of the Basement
www.bandmine.com/johnacook
3:21
Trust Me (Treehouse)
Catherine Frederick / Yngvil Vatn Guttu
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
4:46
Changing Life
John Cook / John Cook
Out of the Basement
www.bandmine.com/johnacook
4:16
Baby Dumpling
Tracia Jordan / Glaceia Adele Henderson
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
4:43
Candles Alone
sung by Allison Ingram, John Cook / John Cook
Out of the Basement
www.bandmine.com/johnacook
3:45
I Think of You Every Day
lyrics by Veronica Sittnan, sung by Tamara McCoy / help by Shana Jones
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
2:10
My Promise
sung by Mary Schallert / lyrics Cassandra Hunicke, music Mary Schallert
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys to Life Alaska
www.keystolifealaska.com/hiland_mountain_lullaby_project.html
3:00