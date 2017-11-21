Upcoming: Community in Unity – Youth Perspectives

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 pm

Doors open at 6:30

Where: Alaska Experience Theater

333 W 4th Ave, #207, Anchorage, Alaska 99501

Who: Everyone – the conversation is free and open to the public

What’s it like to be a young person today? What challenges do they face? What are their visions for the future? Join us for an open conversation led by and featuring Alaska youth, and hear their perspectives on building strong, trusting, supportive communities.

The hour-long conversation begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by light refreshments. The event is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Out North Contemporary Art House, and Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

No RSVP or ticket is required.

Note: Program will be recorded for broadcast on 91.1 FM KSKA and 106.1 FM KONR at a later date.