Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017

Disputed June incident heightens sexual harassment concerns

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature ended its fourth special session of the year yesterday without taking action on a bill that would tax income to help balance the state budget. But lawmakers acted on another matter. The Legislative Council voted to allow Senator David Wilson to view a video of a June incident that’s heightened concerns about sexual harassment in the Capitol. The video won’t be made public, and it’s not clear whether Alaskans will ever know exactly what happened.

Personal rights and stigma: when and where can sex offenders participate in the community?

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Towns across Alaska have to grapple with what to do once a known sex offender returns to the community after serving their punishment. Though there are clear limits in some areas, there are massive gray zones, as well. Residents in Homer are struggling to balance fairness with safety ahead of one of the Kenai Peninsula’s biggest celebrations.

Skier dead after avalanche strikes in Hatcher Pass

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A skier died in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon in Hatcher Pass, north of Palmer, according to Alaska State Troopers.

New $521M Anchorage budget pays for more safety, snow plows, homelessness efforts

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The new budget is about $12 million dollars over last year’s, and taxes to the maximum allowable limit under the city’s charter.

Bristol Bay red king crab quota caught

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The total allowable catch for Bristol Bay red king crab this season was 6.6 million pounds. Area management biologist said that fishing this season was “a little slower than we would like to have seen.”

Panel to look at testing issues for Alaska marijuana

Associated Press

Alaska’s top marijuana regulator says a committee will look at issues regarding the testing of cannabis products amid inconsistency in potency results from different labs.

Talking Trash: You bought it. You tossed it. Rural towns struggle shipping it out

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A lot of hazardous waste shouldn’t be tossed in a landfill. So at great expense, small municipalities are stuck trying to fix the problem.

On Black Friday, you can “Opt Outside” for free in Alaska State Parks

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The “Opt Outside” campaign was launched by REI in 2015 and has caught on at state and national parks across the country, like in Alaska, where state park fees are waived on Black Friday.