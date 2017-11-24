Double Thanksgiving Shootout wins give UAA women a championship, keep men alive in tournament

Thanksgiving saw the final Great Alaska Shootout at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and local college basketball fans had plenty to be thankful for.

In the championship game between the University of Alaska Anchorage women’s team and Tulsa, UAA came back with 6 minutes left on the clock to win 59-53. This is the women’s seventh tournament championship in their final Shootout game.

The UAA men lost to California State University Bakersfield on Wednesday and were even closer to total elimination last night, trailed by 6 points with less than a minute and a half on the clock. A couple three-pointers, including one at the buzzer, sent the game into overtime. That’s when some layups and rebounds led the Seawolves to a 78-73 victory over Santa Clara. They will play College of Charleston on Saturday for the fourth place spot in the tournament.

This story contained contributions from Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early.