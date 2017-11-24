Talking headaches with a pain specialist

"Headache" from Flickr user: threephin

Headaches affect us all. Most headaches are transient and a nuisance but some can be a symptom of serious disease arising from either inside and outside of the head; and others can be chronic and debilitating. On this program co-host Dr. Thad Woodard and Dr. Andrea Trescot discuss a pain specialist’s approach to the diagnosis and treatment of headaches.

 

  • Dr. Andrea Trescot is a board certified Interventional Pain Physician and Director of the Pain and Headache Centers, Alaska. She has authored various publications on the field of Interventional Pain Management and most recently co-authored and published the acclaimed “Pain-Wise, a Patient’s Guide to Pain Management.”

