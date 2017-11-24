Talking headaches with a pain specialist

Headaches affect us all. Most headaches are transient and a nuisance but some can be a symptom of serious disease arising from either inside and outside of the head; and others can be chronic and debilitating. On this program co-host Dr. Thad Woodard and Dr. Andrea Trescot discuss a pain specialist’s approach to the diagnosis and treatment of headaches.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Andrea Trescot is a board certified Interventional Pain Physician and Director of the Pain and Headache Centers, Alaska. She has authored various publications on the field of Interventional Pain Management and most recently co-authored and published the acclaimed “Pain-Wise, a Patient’s Guide to Pain Management.”
LINKS:
- Dr Trescot’s website
- Good basic starting point for health information is MedlinePlus, here is the link to headache information
- World Health Organization fact sheet on headache
- Link to Dr. Trescot’s September, 2015 Line One program on pain and pain management
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 27, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 27, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: