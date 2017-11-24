The “all ears” show comes back to Hometown Alaska

What topics are you looking for on Hometown Alaska? Join us on our “all ears” show and let us know.

We (Kathleen and Charles) have hosted the “all ears” show on Hometown Alaska twice in this show’s eight-year history. On these special occasions, we don’t name a show topic or invite studio guests. Instead, we’re “all ears” to you; we open the mic to listeners to hear what’s on your mind. With the new year almost upon us, what topics would you like us to tackle in 2018? This show is an invitation to call (550-8433) and let us know.

Here is a link to the Hometown Alaska archives if you’d like to poke around past shows. Also, each show is a live call-in program, and it re-broadcasts the same evening at 8 p.m. You can subscribe to the podcast, or you can just find the shows on our website.

The one underlying theme for all of Hometown Alaska is local—Southcentral, Anchorage and Alaska. Within that, we touch on problems and successes, from public policy to education, the arts and sciences, as well as the people whose work serves the public or inspires us. After each “all ears” session, we come away with many ideas listeners ask us to pursue, and many of them do turn into programs.

Please accept our invitation to share your thoughts on programming you’d like to hear on your local community radio show. Is it more public affairs and issues? Is it the human side of Anchorage and Alaska—the community voices that make up our town and our state? Or a blend of both?

Let us buy you a virtual cup of coffee and listen to your ideas. Wednesday on Hometown Alaska.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy and Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: Listeners and callers

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wednesday, November 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

