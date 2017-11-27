Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 27, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska-bound fuel barge runs into trouble in Canadian waters

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A fuel-laden barge bound for Alaska ran broke free from its tug in stormy seas. Canadian officials say the U.S. vessel is back under control but the incident reignites a debate over petroleum shipments in the Inside Passage.

In Newtok, residents worry the encroaching river will destroy a way of life

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When the river takes the first houses, the village could start to scatter. And Newtok’s blend of the modern and traditional could erode away with the land.

UAF study shows an increase in Arctic temperatures during perceived pause

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Arctic temperature data has nullified a perceived 14-year pause in global warming. Work by a University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher shows global warming did not slow between 1998 and 2012, as previously calculated.

With World Cup podium, Alaska skier Sadie Bjornsen qualifies for Olympics

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s official– Sadie Bjornsen is headed to her second Olympic games. The Alaskan cross-country skier qualified over the weekend with a second place finish at a World Cup sprint race in Ruka, Finland.

Gov. Walker signs crime bill passed in special session

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a crime bill passed this month during a special legislative session.

Fairbanks police investigate woman’s apparent stabbing death

Associated Press

Fairbanks police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on the city’s south side.

Wasilla man sentenced for two counts of sex trafficking

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A Wasilla man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Talking Trash: The garbage that doesn’t make it to the dump

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

About 25 miles out the Haines Highway, there’s a pullout. From the road, a large sand pile obstructs trails leading to the Chilkat River. In the summer they provide a short route down to the water. In the winter, a popular cross-country ski track. Over the years, the area has also become an informal and illegal dump.

UAA forum to discuss education in democracy

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A forum discussing the value of education in a democracy takes place at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus Tuesday evening.