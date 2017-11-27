Lessons learned from the legacy of military toxins

During the Vietnam war, the use of a defoliate known as agent orange was supposed to affect vegetation not soldiers, but it made them sick and serious health conditions resulted in a long fight for recognition and compensation. Gulf War vets also had to fight the military over health problems linked to military toxins. What’s changed since these illnesses came to light?

