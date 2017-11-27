Wasilla man sentenced for two counts of sex trafficking

A Wasilla man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sex trafficking.

According to a release from the Alaska’s US Attorney Bryan Schroder, In January of 2016 Alaska State Troopers searched the home and truck of 44-year-old Terry Lee Keehan, II. In their search, troopers identified several women that Keehan recruited to work for him as prostitutes in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

The release says Keehan specifically recruited drug-addicted women, and that in exchange for lodging, food and drugs like heroin and methamphetamine, the victims worked as prostitutes for him, providing him with money and sexual favors.

The troopers also search his truck, where they found a bag with drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, glass pipes and unused baggies commonly used to distribute drugs.

Terry Keehan was sentenced to serve 13 years, 10 months in prison for two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion.

