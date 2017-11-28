Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Feds approve first oil exploration in Arctic federal waters since Shell

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

It’s the first oil exploration in Arctic federal waters since Shell abandoned its campaign in 2015. The company, Eni, aims to begin drilling in December.

Relocating the climate-affected village of Newtok may require an act of Congress

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The village of Newtok is disappearing, as it loses land to a combination of thawing permafrost and coastal erosion. Newtok’s 400 people have been trying to relocate for years – and for years, the main obstacle has been the same: money. Now, they’re almost out of time.

Distressed fuel barge awaits inspection following tug detachment

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A Ketchikan-bound fuel barge loaded with a million gallons of diesel and gasoline that detached from its tug is now anchored with a protective boom around it while it awaits inspections by Canadian authorities.

Fairbanks man charged with North Pole mother’s murder

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A North Pole woman is dead, and her son is charged with her murder.

Talking Trash: Isolated Gustavus deals with national park-sized garbage problem

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Gustavus with less than 500 year-round residents is remote. Yet it gets about 20,000 annual visitors who stay at lodges and step off tour boats.To stay on top of this influx, it aggressively recycles.

Sitka Tribe of Alaska receives $2 million grant to help domestic violence victims

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

The Sitka Tribe of Alaska has landed over $2 million in federal grant money to aid victims of domestic violence. The money is being awarded in three separate grants and will create five new positions to support women and children in Sitka.

New Alaskan-helmed Tom Clancy novel launches

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Tom Clancy the author died in 2013, but Tom Clancy the fiction series powerhouse is very much alive and well. The continuation of Clancy’s thrillers are now in the capable hands of an Alaskan author — Eagle River resident Marc Cameron, a best selling author in his own right. Cameron has just released his first Clancy book — Power and Empire features Clancy characters, President Jack Ryan and his son, Jack Ryan junior who works for a secret intelligence agency.