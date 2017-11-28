Fairbanks man charged with North Pole mother’s murder

A North Pole woman is dead, and her son is charged with her murder.

Listen now

Alaska State Troopers report that 59-year-old Vivian Osborne was found deceased, the victim of an apparent homicide, at a North Pole home Sunday afternoon.

They say her son, 33-year-old Travis Reed of Fairbanks, was located in a locked bedroom at the residence, arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Troopers say they were called on to check on Osborne Sunday. A family member reported not hearing from her since Thanksgiving, and that Reed may be at the home, and possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

Osborne was the owner of Arctic Qiviut, the first fiber mill in Alaska.

Vivian Osborne was the subject of Alaska Public Media’s 49 Voices last year.