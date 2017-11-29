Fairbanks sees 9th and 10th homicides of the year

Fairbanks police have identified a man found dead Tuesday morning at a residence on the city’s south side. Police say 44-year-old John Thomas Preshaw death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police spokeswoman Yumi McCullough says officers found Preshaw after responding to a report they received just after 6 a.m. Tuesday of an unconscious man who was bleeding at a residence on South Cushman Street. She says paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death for Mr. Preshaw,” McCullough said.

McCullough says investigators ask anyone who has information about the homicide to contact the police department. She says investigators are not providing information about suspects at this point.

“We don’t have any suspect information to release at this side,” McCullough said. “Investigators have been working this homicide as well as the one from yesterday, so they’ve been pretty busy.”

McCullough said no additional information about the Monday stabbing death of 57-year-old Jeannette Miller of Fairbanks is being released at this time. Miller was pronounced dead shortly after being transported by paramedics to the hospital early Monday afternoon.

Police found her body at the Alaska Motel on the city’s south around noon Monday after receiving a report of a fight between two women, and a possible stabbing.

The cases are being investigated as the 9th and 10th murders in the city this year, far more than have occurred in Fairbanks in other recent years.