Members named to Capitol sexual harassment policy subcommittee

Six lawmakers have been named to a subcommittee reviewing sexual and other workplace harassment in the Alaska Legislature.
The House members are:
- Anchorage Democrat Matt Claman
- Anchorage Republican Charisse Millett
- Kodiak Republican Louise Stutes
The senators are:
- Anchorage Republican Cathy Giessel
- Eagle River Republican Anna MacKinnon
- Soldotna Republican Peter Micciche
The subcommittee has been asked to provide recommendations to the Legislative Council before the start of the legislative session in January. It hasn’t announced its first meeting.