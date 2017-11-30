Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Protesters rally in Washington DC against opening ANWR to oil drilling

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The budget bill moving through the U.S. Senate is controversial, primarily for its tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. But it would also open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. Alaska’s senators insist it can be done safely. Environmental groups continue to oppose it. But they find the issue isn’t commanding as much attention as it used to.

Fairbanks woman arrested, charged with murder of half-brother, partner

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A woman wanted in connection with a Fairbanks murder, and other crimes, is in police custody.

Officials look to reform cannabis testing after disputes over potency

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

How strong is the legal pot Alaskans buy over the counter? That’s a question that’s been raised in a dispute about potency levels among various cannabis businesses.

Alaska musher in doping scandal signs up for Norway race

Associated Press

A four-time winner of Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race who was recently accused in a dog-doping scandal has signed up to participate in Norway’s Finnmarkslopet race next year.

With future once uncertain, veterans memorial wall to get new home in Wasilla

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A memorial in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough honoring Alaska veterans is on track to get a new home in Wasilla.

Talking Trash: Once a bear attractant, Yakutat’s dump now award-winning

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

As far as dump make-overs go, Yakutat has the ultimate Cinderella story. The remote fishing community is hundreds of miles from any other city. Barging trash away is too expensive. So, as the dump filled to the brim, what was Yakutat to do?

Russian Unangax reconnect with Alaska neighbors during St. Paul trip

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Look to the farthest end of the Aleutian chain, so far west that it’s actually east, and you’ll find the Komandorski Islands of Russia. In 1867, the Alaska Purchase separated them from the rest of the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. But today, people across the archipelago are still connected by a common history.

For foster youth, sometimes the solution is saving each other

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Being in foster care can be hard, and foster youth often turn to each other for support. Sometimes that leads to unexpected relationships.