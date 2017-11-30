Fairbanks woman arrested, charged with murder of half-brother, partner

A woman wanted in connection with a Fairbanks murder, and other crimes, is in police custody.

Fairbanks Police Deputy Chief Dan Welborn said Lindsay Preshaw has been detained for the Tuesday killing of John Preshaw, who also went by “Jack”.

”We consider her to be the primary suspect in the death of Jack Preshaw,” Welborn said.

Welborn says Jack and Lindsay Preshaw were half siblings, and also a couple. Jack Preshaw was found dead at a South Cushman Street residence early Tuesday. Police have not released how he was killed, but were drawn to the residence by a report of man unconscious and bleeding.

Lindsay Preshaw was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Alaska State Troopers, on a charge unrelated to the Jack Preshaw murder. Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters says Lindsay Preshaw was picked up along the Parks Highway outside Nenana, for a vehicle theft and an attack near Fairbanks Wednesday afternoon that severely injured a driver.

“The victim was identified as Lisa Behr, 66 of Fairbanks. She was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. Investigation led us to a woman by the name of Lindsay Preshaw, 35 of Fairbanks. She was contacted and arrested at milepost 309 of the Parks Highway and we have charged her in this case with one count of murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and also vehicle theft in the first degree.”

Fairbanks Police had issued a bulletin Wednesday asking for the public’s help locating Lindsay Preshaw, and a man named Simeon Kittick, as part of the Jack Preshaw murder investigation.

Deputy Chief Welborn said Kittick has been located, and is NOT a suspect. Jack Preshaw’s killing followed another murder in the same area of the city, less than a day earlier. Police found Jeannette Miller at the Alaska Motel, after receiving a report of a fight between two women, and a possible stabbing. Welborn says the cases may be related.

”We’re still currently investigating that one as well, and so we’re not ruling out the fact that there could be a link there, but as of right now, we’re currently investigating each of them individually,” Welborn said.

Fairbanks Police and Alaska State Troopers are both investigating Lindsay Preshaw, relative to the crimes committed both inside and outside city limits. Fairbanks Police expect charges to be filed soon.