Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
12-10-17
Host: Kluonie Frey
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Enniscorthy Christmas Carol
Dordan
The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas
Narada
2:43
O Holy Night
Lowland Hum
Songs For Christmas Time
Lowland Hum
4:21
Bright a Torch Jeannette Isabella
Dean Shostak / Traditional
Crystal Carols
Dean Shostak Music
3:32
Athiest’s Christmas Carol
Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng
Warm Strangers
Virt Records
4:25
We 3 Kings
Ann Reed / Ann Reed + Traditional
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
3:03
Tijuana Christmas
The Border Brass / The Border Brass
Tijuana Christmas
Design
1:58
Christmas Time is Here
Afro Blue / Vince Geraldi
The Sing-Off Songs of the Season
Epic
2:54
Don Oiche ud i mBeithil
Dordan
The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas
Narada
2:55
St. Stephen’s Day Murders
The Chieftains with Elvis Costello / Elvis Costello
The Bells of Dublin
RCA Victor
3:25
Joy To The World / Jingle Bells
Ann Reed
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
www.annreed.com
3:35
Love Is Christmas
Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles
Love Is Christmas
Epic
3:35
The Rebel Jesus
Jackson Browne and the Chieftains / Jackson Browne
The Bells of Dublin
RCA Victor
3:48
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Dean Shostak/ Traditional
Crystal Carols
Dean Shostak Music
2:22
What Child is This
Border Brass / Traditional
Tijuana Christmas
Design
2:17
Elf’s Lament
Barenaked Ladies feat. Michael Buble / Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked for the Holidays
Raisin Records
3:40
Don’t Take Down the Mistletoe
Misty River / / Misty River
Midwinter: Songs of Christmas
MistyRiver.com
3:44
Medley
Alex de Grassi
Wyndham Hill Christmas
Wyndham Hill
3:00