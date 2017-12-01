Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

12-10-17

Host: Kluonie Frey

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Enniscorthy Christmas Carol

Dordan

The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2:43

O Holy Night

Lowland Hum

Songs For Christmas Time

Lowland Hum

4:21

Bright a Torch Jeannette Isabella

Dean Shostak / Traditional

Crystal Carols

Dean Shostak Music

3:32

Athiest’s Christmas Carol

Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng

Warm Strangers

Virt Records

4:25

We 3 Kings

Ann Reed / Ann Reed + Traditional

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

www.annreed.com

3:03

Tijuana Christmas

The Border Brass / The Border Brass

Tijuana Christmas

Design

1:58

Christmas Time is Here

Afro Blue / Vince Geraldi

The Sing-Off Songs of the Season

Epic

2:54

Don Oiche ud i mBeithil

Dordan

The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2:55

St. Stephen’s Day Murders

The Chieftains with Elvis Costello / Elvis Costello

The Bells of Dublin

RCA Victor

3:25

Joy To The World / Jingle Bells

Ann Reed

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

www.annreed.com

3:35

Love Is Christmas

Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles

Love Is Christmas

Epic

3:35

The Rebel Jesus

Jackson Browne and the Chieftains / Jackson Browne

The Bells of Dublin

RCA Victor

3:48

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Dean Shostak/ Traditional

Crystal Carols

Dean Shostak Music

2:22

What Child is This

Border Brass / Traditional

Tijuana Christmas

Design

2:17

Elf’s Lament

Barenaked Ladies feat. Michael Buble / Barenaked Ladies

Barenaked for the Holidays

Raisin Records

3:40

Don’t Take Down the Mistletoe

Misty River / / Misty River

Midwinter: Songs of Christmas

MistyRiver.com

3:44

Medley

Alex de Grassi

Wyndham Hill Christmas

Wyndham Hill

3:00